Spooky! Haunted Taft Tours start back up under a full moon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a little early for most of us to start thinking about Halloween — but at the Oregon coast, Tuesday night marks the start of the Haunted Taft Tours in Lincoln City.

This is the third year of the Haunted Taft Tours. It is an easy walk, family-friendly and is a way for people to get out on a full moon tour and learn about the folklore of one of Oregon’s oldest beach communities.

“People really enjoy the stories, they enjoy the atmosphere,” Susan Wahlke of Haunted Taft Tours said. “You can really catch a really nice sunset down there — it’s timed so that it gets dark during the tour.”

Snug Harbor, the oldest operating tavern on the Oregon coast, has its own tales to be shared. There is a haunted fire truck along with a story of the schooner that mysteriously sailed into Siletz Bay many, many years ago — manned only by the skeleton found at the helm. All of it told under Tuesday night’s full moon over Taft — an entertaining diversion into the past haunts of historic Taft.

To keep the group of 20 or so spaced apart on the tour, the guide will use an amplified microphone to share stories so people don’t crowd close together to hear.

This excursion is a great way to spend a fall evening at the beach. The tour takes about an hour. Find a full schedule and buy tickets on their website.