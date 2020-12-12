State park proposal would end beach driving at Cape Kiwanda

Public has until Feb 12 to comment on proposal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cars on the beach at Cape Kiwanda could become a thing of the past.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state Parks and Recreation Department announced a new rule proposal Thursday that would limit motorized vehicle access on beaches around the sandstone headland on the north Oregon coast. It would include the popular day-use site in Pacific City.

If approved, motor vehicles would no longer be able to drive onto the sand at the Cape Kiwanda beach access point in Pacific City except drivers who are launching boats at the foot of the cape.

The public will have until Feb. 12, 2021, to comment on the proposed rule changes.