Strong waves pull 3 from Oregon Coast, 1 child missing

A man and two children were pulled away by a strong current

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One child is still missing after strong waves swept three people away from the Oregon Coast on Saturday, said the US Coast Guard.

A man and two children were hit by the strong currents south of Cannon Beach. The man and one child have been rescued, however, the second child is still missing.

The Coast Guard had a helicopter in the air to search for the child near Falcon Cove. However, crews were forced to suspend their search for the night at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Oregon State Police are now taking over the case.

A High Surf Warning has been in effect for the day. Tillamook County Emergency Management warned of waves reaching heights of 25-30 feet. Sneaker waves and rip tides pose serious danger to beach-goers.

This is a developing story.