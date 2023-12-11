PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of surfers exploring Pacific City’s Haystack Rock caused a rescue response from the U.S. Coast Guard on Dec. 8.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier told KOIN 6 News that dispatchers received a call at 11 a.m. about two surfers who were possibly stranded on the sea stack, also known as Chief Kiawanda Rock. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat responded to the scene and found two surfers at the rock. The USCG determined that the surfers were not in a life-threatening situation. However, the young men were given a ride to Depoe Bay as a precaution.
“Due to surf conditions at the beach, the rescue station member took both surfers and their boards on board and took them back to Depoe Bay,” Strohmaier said.
A local fire department also deployed a jet ski to respond to the rock. However, the personal watercraft broke down during the rescue effort and was also towed to Depoe Bay by the USCG.