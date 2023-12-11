PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of surfers exploring Pacific City’s Haystack Rock caused a rescue response from the U.S. Coast Guard on Dec. 8.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier told KOIN 6 News that dispatchers received a call at 11 a.m. about two surfers who were possibly stranded on the sea stack, also known as Chief Kiawanda Rock. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat responded to the scene and found two surfers at the rock. The USCG determined that the surfers were not in a life-threatening situation. However, the young men were given a ride to Depoe Bay as a precaution.

“Due to surf conditions at the beach, the rescue station member took both surfers and their boards on board and took them back to Depoe Bay,” Strohmaier said.

  • The U.S. Coast Guard lifeboat responds to a rescue call in Pacific City on Dec. 8, 2023. (USCG)
  • coast guard
    A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew flies over Haystack Rock on Dec. 8, 2023. (Erik Kemp)
  • (Erik Kemp)

A local fire department also deployed a jet ski to respond to the rock. However, the personal watercraft broke down during the rescue effort and was also towed to Depoe Bay by the USCG.