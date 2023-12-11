PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of surfers exploring Pacific City’s Haystack Rock caused a rescue response from the U.S. Coast Guard on Dec. 8.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier told KOIN 6 News that dispatchers received a call at 11 a.m. about two surfers who were possibly stranded on the sea stack, also known as Chief Kiawanda Rock. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat responded to the scene and found two surfers at the rock. The USCG determined that the surfers were not in a life-threatening situation. However, the young men were given a ride to Depoe Bay as a precaution.

“Due to surf conditions at the beach, the rescue station member took both surfers and their boards on board and took them back to Depoe Bay,” Strohmaier said.

The U.S. Coast Guard lifeboat responds to a rescue call in Pacific City on Dec. 8, 2023. (USCG)

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew flies over Haystack Rock on Dec. 8, 2023. (Erik Kemp)

(Erik Kemp)

A local fire department also deployed a jet ski to respond to the rock. However, the personal watercraft broke down during the rescue effort and was also towed to Depoe Bay by the USCG.