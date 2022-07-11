PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 68-year-old man suspected of robbing two banks in Astoria was arrested on unrelated charges, officials announced Sunday.

Donald Lee Sparling was arrested in Pacific County, Washington for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Washington, according to the Astoria Police Department.

APD said Sparling is suspected of robbing a Lewis and Clark Bank on June 30 and a Wauna Federal Credit Union more than a week later on July 8. Sparling allegedly passed a note to a teller during the first robbery before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

In a Facebook post, APD thanked community members for sharing information and tips on the incidents.