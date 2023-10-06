PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook Police and the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded to a suspicious package found outside a local church on Friday morning.

According to police officials, the package was found at the Nazarene Church on 3rd Street and the area was quickly blocked off.

When the bomb unit responded, they said they discovered that the suspicious item was a container full of golf balls.

The owner of the golf balls was contacted by police and they said they are being questioned.