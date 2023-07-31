PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two teenage boys taking part in a church camp are accused of taking part in a string of thefts at Rockaway Beach and robbing a convenience store clerk at knifepoint, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys were arrested on July 21 for the string of thefts that took place earlier in July, authorities said. Video surveillance from the robbery at Rockaway Beach Center Market shows the teens pointing knives at the clerk while trying to steal several items including alcohol and vape products.

After the store owners posted screen grabs from the surveillance video, a member of the public identified the teens as members of a weeks-long leadership workshop at a local youth church camp.

The teens, who have not been publicly identified, were arrested at the camp and their parents “refused to allow them to be interviewed or cooperate with the investigation,” authorities said.

“I originally took a shoplifting call involving these two juveniles in the beginning of July. Over the course of a couple of weeks, they escalated their crimes to Robbery in the First Degree. Luckily, no one was hurt,” said Rockaway Beach Patrol Deputy Kevin Grogan.

The teens were taken to Tillamook County Juvenile Department before they were taken to a juvenile detention center in Yamhill County, authorities said.

The case was referred to the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office and the Tillamook Juvenile Department for further consideration.