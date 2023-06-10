(STACKER) — Summer vacation has already begun for some across the U.S., and if Memorial Day is any indication, travelers should expect a busy summer season in 2023.

That weekend, largely considered the unofficial start of summer, the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.79 million people, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. And half of Americans say they will take a trip this summer, according to a survey from Deloitte, up from 46% in 2022.

Trips abroad are spiking in popularity, as people try to make up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions. However, as inflation makes travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers are opting to cut costs by driving to their destinations and choosing to stay stateside. AAA expected 2 million more travelers on the road on Memorial Day weekend 2023 than on that weekend in 2022.

Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation-rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they also boost people’s mental health.

So what makes a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, warm weather, and a long beach season.

Stacker crunched the numbers to find the best beach towns in Oregon. To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach that the Environmental Protection Agency monitors. Rankings were determined by a number of factors weighted by importance, including miles of shoreline, access to beach-related businesses based on Census Bureau County Business Patterns, and Zillow median home prices.

There are 20 beaches monitored by the EPA in Oregon, totaling 29.8 miles of shoreline.

Read on to get some vacation-planning inspo.

11. Seal Rock, Oregon

Number of beaches: 1

Miles of shoreline: 0.6

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

Median home price: $513,285

10. Florence, Oregon

Number of beaches: 1

Miles of shoreline: 1.0

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 64 degrees

Median home price: $418,626

9. Lincoln City, Oregon

Number of beaches: 1

Miles of shoreline: 0.8

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

Median home price: $495,423

8. Nehalem, Oregon

Number of beaches: 1

Miles of shoreline: 1.1

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 62 degrees

Median home price: $581,019

7. Coos Bay, Oregon

Number of beaches: 2

Miles of shoreline: 1.4

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

Median home price: $326,626

6. Brookings, Oregon

Number of beaches: 2

Miles of shoreline: 1.4

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 65 degrees

Median home price: $478,952

5. Port Orford, Oregon

Number of beaches: 1

Miles of shoreline: 1.2

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 65 degrees

Median home price: $369,742

4. Cannon Beach, Oregon

Number of beaches: 2

Miles of shoreline: 2.6

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 66 degrees

Median home price: $849,841

3. Newport, Oregon

Number of beaches: 3

Miles of shoreline: 4.7

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

Median home price: $482,073

2. Seaside, Oregon

Number of beaches: 1

Miles of shoreline: 2.2

Average swim season length: 130 days

Average county summer temperature: 66 degrees

Median home price: $484,636

1. Rockaway Beach, Oregon