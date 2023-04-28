PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The return of sunshine means more trips to the Oregon Coast. It also means more opportunities for judgment-free day drinking.
Those looking to combine the two have a wealth of top-notch breweries to choose from. Using data provided by Yelp, KOIN.com has compiled a huge list of the top-rated breweries on the Oregon Coast.
|1.
|Arch Rock Brewing Company
|Gold Beach
|2.
|Misty Mountain Brewing Tap Haus
|Brookings
|3.
|Chetco Brewing Company
|Brookings
|4.
|Werner Beef & Brew
|Tillamook
|5.
|Beachcrest Brewing Company
|Gleneden Beach
|6.
|Newport Brewing Company
|Newport
|7.
|Yachats Brewing
|Yachats
|8.
|Homegrown Public House & Brewery
|Florence
|9.
|de Garde Brewing
|Tillamook
|10.
|7 Devils Brewing
|Coos Bay
|11.
|Sisu Beer
|Seaside
|12.
|Buoy Beer
|Astoria
|13.
|Fort George Brewery + Public House
|Astoria
|14.
|Reach Break Brewing
|Astoria
|15.
|7 Devils Waterfront Alehouse
|Coos Bay
|16.
|The Growler Guys
|Astoria
|17.
|The Horn Public House & Brewery
|Depoe Bay
|18.
|Hondo’s Brew Pub & Tap Room
|Astoria
|19.
|Wolf Tree Brewery
|South Beach
|20.
|Astoria Brewing Company
|Astoria
|21.
|Seaside Brewing Company
|Seaside
|22.
|Pelican Brewing – Cannon Beach
|Cannon Beach
|23.
|Public Coast Brewing
|Cannon Beach
|24.
|Bier One Brewing
|Newport
|25.
|Bandon Brewing Company
|Bandon
|26.
|Rogue Spirits Sunset Bar
|Newport
|27.
|Two Shy-Reedsport
|Reedsport
Remember though, enjoy responsibly!