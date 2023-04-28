PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The return of sunshine means more trips to the Oregon Coast.  It also means more opportunities for judgment-free day drinking.

Those looking to combine the two have a wealth of top-notch breweries to choose from. Using data provided by Yelp, KOIN.com has compiled a huge list of the top-rated breweries on the Oregon Coast.

1.Arch Rock Brewing CompanyGold Beach
2.Misty Mountain Brewing Tap HausBrookings
3.Chetco Brewing CompanyBrookings
4.Werner Beef & BrewTillamook
5.Beachcrest Brewing CompanyGleneden Beach
6.Newport Brewing CompanyNewport
7.Yachats BrewingYachats
8.Homegrown Public House & BreweryFlorence
9.de Garde BrewingTillamook
10.7 Devils BrewingCoos Bay
11.Sisu BeerSeaside
12.Buoy BeerAstoria
13.Fort George Brewery + Public HouseAstoria
14.Reach Break BrewingAstoria
15.7 Devils Waterfront AlehouseCoos Bay
16.The Growler GuysAstoria
17.The Horn Public House & BreweryDepoe Bay
18.Hondo’s Brew Pub & Tap RoomAstoria
19.Wolf Tree BrewerySouth Beach
20.Astoria Brewing CompanyAstoria
21.Seaside Brewing CompanySeaside
22.Pelican Brewing – Cannon BeachCannon Beach
23.Public Coast BrewingCannon Beach
24.Bier One BrewingNewport
25.Bandon Brewing CompanyBandon
26.Rogue Spirits Sunset BarNewport
27.Two Shy-ReedsportReedsport

Remember though, enjoy responsibly!