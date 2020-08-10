‘The coast is calling’: Oregon Coast Aquarium reopens Monday

The aquarium has been closed for 5 months due to the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “The coast is calling.” On Monday, the Oregon Coast Aquarium will reopen to the public after a five-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aquarium, located in Newport, is limiting visits to outdoor areas only and guests will need to buy their tickets online in advance. Since Lincoln County is in Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan, the number of tickets sold per day will also have a cap, and entry times will be staggered. Face coverings are required.

With these adjustments in mind, the aquarium has created a 1-hour outdoor tour that features five exhibits with experts at each station, according to the non-profit’s website. A map of the experience is available online. General admission tickets are $15.