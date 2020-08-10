‘The coast is calling’: Oregon Coast Aquarium reopens Monday

Oregon Coast

The aquarium has been closed for 5 months due to the pandemic

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “The coast is calling.” On Monday, the Oregon Coast Aquarium will reopen to the public after a five-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aquarium, located in Newport, is limiting visits to outdoor areas only and guests will need to buy their tickets online in advance. Since Lincoln County is in Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan, the number of tickets sold per day will also have a cap, and entry times will be staggered. Face coverings are required.

With these adjustments in mind, the aquarium has created a 1-hour outdoor tour that features five exhibits with experts at each station, according to the non-profit’s website. A map of the experience is available online. General admission tickets are $15.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss