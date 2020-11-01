They did the smash: 1,300 lb pumpkin dropped in Seaside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chunks of squash flew more than 21 yards in downtown Seaside Sunday afternoon as a giant pumpkin was dropped from a crane.

This was the second year the Seaside Downtown Development Association put on the event that attracted dozens in the community to come out and watch a giant pumpkin fall from the sky. There was even a contest where people could guess the weight and the distance the pumpkin chunks flew. The farthest piece of pumpkin shrapnel was recorded at 64 feet.

1,324 pounds of exploded pumpkin on the ground at the 2nd annual Seaside Giant Pumpkin Drop. November 1, 2020 (Courtesy: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)

Jim Sherwood had the honor of growing the gourd for the occasion, which weighed exactly 1,324 pounds.

The exploded pumpkin was not wasted—after the big drop, the leftovers were taken to Vegans for Animals and fed to the pigs. Funds raised at the giant pumpkin drop were also donated to the organization.