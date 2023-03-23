PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of residents on the Oregon coast are without power late Thursday morning.

As of 11:10 a.m., Pacific Power was reporting two separate outages in the Cannon Beach area that were leaving nearly 3,000 people without electricity. The outage was first reported around 10:30 a.m. and is expected to be resolved by 2 p.m. The utility company blamed the outage on a damaged line.

Tillamook People’s Utility District crews are also busy working multiple large outages north of Tillamook. In a release, the company said more than 8,000 residents living between Garibaldi and Manzanita were in the dark because the Pacific Power transmission line that supplies the area is down.

