Thousands of live sand dollars wash ashore in Seaside

Officials aren't sure what is causing them to become stranded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seaside Aquarium is monitoring the coastline where thousands of live sand dollars have washed ashore this week.

Officials aren’t sure what is causing this, or whether it is also happening elsewhere. They said it appears that they are washing in during the afternoon high tides and getting stranded on the south end of Seaside Beach.

The Seaside Aquarium explained that sand dollars are related to sea urchins. They dry up and die on the beach when they can’t get back to water. Sand dollars eat plankton.

They said you can tell if they are still alive if they are still ‘fuzzy’ on the shell.