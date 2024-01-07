PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook County Sheriff’s office has reported the arrests of two people in separate incidents for threatening others with guns.

The first arrest occurred on New Year’s Day when Oregon State Police responded to a report of a man allegedly pointing a gun at someone on the beach near Rockaway Beach Wayside.

Troopers recognized the suspect, 34-year-old John Kim Vo, who they say ignored their commands. Vo also pointed a large knife at the troopers and continued walking away, then proceeded to brandish an object covered in a sock and point it at the troopers.

Officials say they were able to use a taser to take him into custody with no injuries. Additionally, they reportedly found a gun on him.

The second arrest was made Saturday in South Tillamook County in Hebo, when a resident reported a man threatening several of his neighbors with weapons.

When officers arrived on scene, the man, identified as 53-year-old James Franklin, was passed out in a neighbor’s yard, wearing a holstered pistol, later determined to be a loaded pellet gun. He also had several other weapons and knives on his person.

Authorities say that during the course of transporting Franklin to the Tillamook County Jail, he attempted to injure several first responders.

Franklin was eventually taken into custody and booked on eight misdemeanors and one felony charge.