PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews rushed into action after flames were spotted beneath Pier 39 in Astoria just before midnight Thursday night. Arriving crews said they found fire showing through the pier in front of the Rogue Pier 39 Public House and they worked to keep the fire from spreading to the building.

Officials said the fire was under control in under and hour and crews had cleared the scene by 2 a.m. Friday and by 1:50 a.m.

Due to the damage, Pier 39 is currently closed until structural stability can be determined.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.