Waves could be up to 25 feet tall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Watch out if you’re headed to the Oregon coast for Valentine’s Day because Tillamook County is warning that big waves are on the way.

According to Tillamook County Emergency Management waves up to 25 feet are going to be hitting along the north Oregon Coast from 12 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials warn the high surf advisory will affect the beaches and can produce rip currents and sneaker waves. It’s advised to stay away from large logs on the beach because they could be moved.

The waves are also said to be large enough to cause erosion in the area, potentially damaging coastal houses and buildings.