Tillamook residents: Flooding ‘frustrating and scary’

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KOIN) — Kasandra Rodriguez and her husband Philip were among those evacuated from the Misty River RV Park in Tillamook when flood waters rose quickly Friday morning.

“Last night we noticed it was getting really close,” Kasandra told KOIN 6 News. “My husband didn’t sleep all night. I was, like, ‘I’ve got to sleep. You stay up, let’s take turns or something.’ When I woke up at 7 this morning it was like 5 feet away. The river was already in.”

She said she’s been getting alerts all month about possible flooding. “This is the second time this year,” she said.

Heavy rainfall caused major flooding along the Oregon coast including in a Neskowin RV park where helicopter crews evacuated 12 people and three dogs, and local enforcement agencies helped eight more. About 30 residents chose to stay in the park instead, Nov. 12, 2021 (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office).

“I’ve seen these floods before, so it’s nothing new to me,” Philip said.

Philip Biermann, who owns the Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook, won’t be at his home in Rockaway Friday night because the highway is flooded. He said he keeps a pillow and blanket in the restaurant’s back office because that’s where he’ll sleep.

“There’s a shower downstairs,” he said. “We’re good.”

Even though the rain has let up, emergency managers said they’re concerned about king tides and high tides. Tidal flooding is now a concern. The flood warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Kasandra Rodriguez summed up the feelings of many.

“It’s very frustrating and very scary.”