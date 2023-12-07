With Miami Foley Road currently impassable, Highway 101 is currently the only direct route between Tillamook and the rest of the North Coast.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The atmospheric river that washed over the Pacific Northwest between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 brought Tillamook County its highest flood levels in more than six years and caused at least $2.5 million in damages to local roads, officials said.

The surge of rainwater swamped coastal highways, washed out county roads and trapped drivers in feet of floodwater. Tillamook Fire District Chief Jeff McBrayer told KOIN 6 News that firefighters performed at least a dozen water rescues around the City of Tillamook and as many as 30 countywide during the storm. In one instance, a driver was rescued twice after they returned to their flooded-out car several hours after their initial rescue.

“They tried to go back to retrieve the vehicle and, of course, the water was still rising, so that wasn’t really a possibility,” McBrayer said.

A driver in Tillamook was rescued from the same flooded-out car twice on the same day after they attempted to save their car from rising floodwaters hours after their initial rescue. (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos of flooding seen around Tillamook County from the atmospheric river. (Photo provided by Laucks)

Floodwaters caused road problems in Tillamook County, Dec. 5, 2023 (KOIN)

At the height of the storm, flood levels in Tillamook County crested at 16.07 feet, National Weather Service Hydrologist Andy Bryant told KOIN 6 News. While seasonal king tides occurred as recently as Oct. 27, Bryant said that the ocean tides were especially average during the storm. With normal tides and little-to-no snowpack in the Coast Range, the flooding was from sheer rainfall.

“That’s the highest it’s been since Oct. of 2017, which was about a foot higher at over 17 feet,” Bryant said.

The flooding wasn’t enough to rival Tillamook’s worst flood seasons, like the November flood of 2006, which drowned the region in a record 22.8 feet of water. However, the rainiest region of the state suffered significant damages to its infrastructure throughout the week as the Wilson, Miami Trask and Kilchis Rivers all flooded their banks due to the storm.

The “High Water Mama” mannequin has become a local landmark in Pacific City, where residents use the piece to gauge the height of the Nestucca River. Photos show that the Nestucca River swelled to nearly 6 feet during the storm. (Photos by Tillamook County resident Aimee O’Will)



Tillamook County Public Works Director Chris Laity told KOIN 6 News that the flooding caused at least $2.5 million in damages to county roads, according to early estimates. The damages include a landslide that wiped out roughly 200 feet of asphalt on Sandlake Road, a segment of Miami Foley Road that was completely washed away by surging floodwater and potential damages to Big Trout Bridge, which is already scheduled for emergency repair.

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners signed a disaster declaration Wednesday morning to speed up the contracting process. The county also asked Gov. Kotek to declare a State of Emergency in response to the disaster, which would free up emergency funding.

The scene of the slide. (Photo courtesy of Tillamook County resident Jon Laucks)

Miami Foley Road was washed out by flood water on Dec. 5, 2023 caused by a powerful atmospheric river. (County of Tillamook)

The washout on Miami Foley Road seen by Oregon resident Daniel Hopkins. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Hopkins)

With Miami Foley Road currently impassable, Highway 101 is currently the only direct route between Tillamook and the rest of the North Coast. Because the stretch of Highway 101 is known to close multiple times per year due to flooding and slides, Laity said that the county is working to install a permanent bridge along the damaged stretch of Miami Foley Road in 10 to 15 days.

“It’s important to everybody because if Miami Foley Road and Highway 101 were to shut down, there is no route north-to-south on the Oregon coast,” Laity said. “You wouldn’t be able to get from Astoria to Tillamook without going to Portland.”