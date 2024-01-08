PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small green sea turtle was rescued by Seaside Aquarium employees on Jan. 6 after it was discovered stranded on Manzanita beach.

The tiny turtle, which the Seaside Aquarium has named “Squirt,” was transferred to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, where she is now recovering.

“When we arrived, we were surprised by the turtle’s small size,” the aquarium wrote on social media. “This little squirt was only 22 pounds, making it one of the smallest turtles we have seen.”

Photos of Squirt’s recovery. (Seaside Aquarium)



Green sea turtles can live 70 years or longer and can weigh 300 to 350 pounds, making squirt much smaller than the average turtle found stranded in Oregon and Washington. Squirt was actively bobbing her head and flapping her fins in a swimming motion when the crew saved her from the beach. The Oregon Coast Aquarium expects to release more information about the turtle’s condition on Tuesday.

“While the turtle still has a long road ahead of her, we are very optimistic about her recovery,” the Seaside Aquarium said.

While the aquarium is hopeful that Squirt can recover, most sea turtles found stranded on Oregon and Washington beaches don’t survive.

“A turtle suffering from extreme hypothermia can be unresponsive to touch and have a heartbeat so slow and weak that it is difficult to detect,” the Seaside Aquarium said. “Most sea turtles found on Oregon and Washington shores do not survive, even if found and recovered quickly. Those that do live are taken to one of two licensed rehab facilities on the Northwest Coast.”

Sea turtles can become stranded in Oregon in Washington while searching for food in a warm offshore current. These warmer currents can drive sea turtles further north and closer to shore than normal. Rapidly changing weather conditions can then cause the turtles to become trapped in frigid water. Those that survive often beach themselves to escape the icy waters.

If Squirt can be rehabilitated, she will be transferred to a center in California and released back into the wild.