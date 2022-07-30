PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast for a quick trip? How about hitting up one of the coast’s top-rated breweries?

TripAdvisor.com has a list of the best places to get a pint on the coast, according to its travelers’ favorites.

Featuring 15 taps of beer and cider, along with a choice of appetizers and snacks, Bandon Rain on the Southern Oregon Coast is a favorite for TripAdvisor.com. Food trucks also visit on Friday and Saturday.

BandonRain.com

Address: 640 2nd St SE, Bandon, Oregon

Open seven days a week, Reach Break Brewery has a newly remodeled taproom and outdoor patio for visitors to enjoy.

ReachBreak.com

Address: 1343 Duane St, Astoria, Oregon

Fort George Brewery in Astoria has seen some major growth – it now spans a full city block, with different menus for its Upstairs and Downstairs restaurants.

FortGeorgeBrewery.com

1483 Duane St, Astoria, Oregon

Another Southern Oregon Coast spot on the list, the Brookings-based Chetco Brewing Company features quite a few events at its location in addition to having 20 taps and in-house root beer and kombucha tea.

ChetcoBrew.com

830 Railroad St, Brookings, Oregon

The Central Oregon Coast spot features brews, wood-fired pizza and live music.

BeachcrestBrewing.com

7755 N Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, Oregon

With multiple locations up and down the Oregon Coast, TripAdvisor travelers picked the OG location in Pacific City as their favorite Pelican Brewing spot — and as one of the top things to do in town overall.

PelicanBrewing.com

33180 Cape Kiwanda Dr, Pacific City, Oregon

Located in Tillamook, De Garde Brewing offers an interesting take on their beers by cooling wort naturally and letting them ferment in barrels from anywhere between six months and five years.

DeGardeBrewing.com

Address: 114 Ivy Ave, Tillamook, Oregon

Another Southern Oregon Coast spot hitting the TripAdvisor.com travelers’ list, Arch Rock got its start after a couple converted their cabinet shop into a brewery — and it’s been sailing ever since.

ArchRockBeer.com

Address: 28779 Hunter Creek Rd, Gold Beach, Oregon

A powerhouse in the state’s beer scene, Rogue has since expanded into spirits, canned cocktails, CBD drinks and much more, with locations around Oregon. However, headquarters remain in Newport.

Rogue.com

Address: 2320 OSU Dr, Newport, Oregon

