Unidentified dead woman washes ashore in Lincoln County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead in Lincoln County early Thursday morning and the Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify her.
The woman was found just after 1 a.m. between Devil’s Punchbowl and Otter Rock. Authorities believe she washed ashore — but do not know how long she was in the ocean.
Police describe the victim as a white woman with blonde, mid-length hair and blue eyes. They say she is between 40 and 50 years old. She was reportedly wearing black yoga pants with a “Wilson Lacrosse” logo on the hip, a white t-shirt with a “Skyhawks Sports Academy” logo along with gray with orange Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call OSP by dialing *OSP or *677 from a mobile phone or call 800.442.0776 and reference case #SP20213257.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.