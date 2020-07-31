Unidentified dead woman washes ashore in Lincoln County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead in Lincoln County early Thursday morning and the Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify her.

The woman was found just after 1 a.m. between Devil’s Punchbowl and Otter Rock. Authorities believe she washed ashore — but do not know how long she was in the ocean.

Police describe the victim as a white woman with blonde, mid-length hair and blue eyes. They say she is between 40 and 50 years old. She was reportedly wearing black yoga pants with a “Wilson Lacrosse” logo on the hip, a white t-shirt with a “Skyhawks Sports Academy” logo along with gray with orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call OSP by dialing *OSP or *677 from a mobile phone or call 800.442.0776 and reference case #SP20213257. 

