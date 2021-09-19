Vehicle theft suspects lead law enforcement on pursuit in Lincoln Co.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three vehicle theft suspects led officers and deputies on a chase that spanned more than 13 miles in Lincoln County Sunday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a stolen gray 2003 Ford F-250 Sunday afternoon and spotted the pickup truck within the hour. The suspect inside the vehicle was driving south on Highway 101.

Deputies tried stopping the driver as they turned onto Northwest 25th Street and into the Walmart parking lot.

At the time, deputies didn’t realize there was a driver in a second vehicle caravaning with the gray pickup truck. The other stolen vehicle was a dark blue 2000 Ford F-250 that was reported stolen out of Salem on Saturday.

A deputy set up Stop Sticks at the intersection of Highway 101 and Olive Street in Newport. The driver in the dark blue pickup truck hit the sticks, which were meant to disable the vehicle.

The driver in the gray pickup truck avoided the sticks and both vehicles continued south with several Newport officers and Lincoln County deputies pursuing them.

The drivers sped across the Yaquina Bay Bridge, deputies said. On the other side of the bridge, officers found the dark blue pickup truck abandoned. They said the damage from the Stop Sticks made the truck inoperable

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the gray truck picked up the driver of the dark blue truck and they sped away together south on the Coast Highway at speeds reaching up to 100 mph.

Newport police officers stopped pursuing the vehicle because of the high speeds and the risk of driving into oncoming traffic.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit through South Beach, but also ended the chase eventually north of Beachside State Park in Seal Rock.

Investigators could not identify the suspects, but said there were three people in the gray F-250. The suspects are all at large.

People in the Waldport area said they saw the suspects speed through town and onto Highway 34 eastbound.

At 3:50 p.m. a sergeant found the gray pickup truck parked and unoccupied at Don Lindley Park. Fishermen told investigators they saw three people run away from the truck into the park.

Law enforcement returned the gray pickup truck to its owners and also contacted the owners of the dark blue pickup truck.