PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coastal cougar sightings continue.

A Neskowin resident captured video of three cougars lurking around their Oregon Coast home at 4:42 a.m. on Aug. 5. The resident said that their doorbell security camera picked up the cougars roaming on Proposal Rock Loop near the densely forested Cascade Head preserve.

Cougar sightings have been rampant along Oregon's North Coast since a cougar famously shut down Cannon Beach on July 16 to explore Haystack Rock.

Local biologists previously told KOIN 6 News that mountain lion populations have grown along Oregon’s Coast Range in recent years, spreading out from more densely populated areas in search of new habitat.

Larger populations of black-tailed deer, the cats’ primary prey, are also attributed to the growing numbers.