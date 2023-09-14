SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunny skies and mild temperatures are perfect conditions for artists to sculpt their latest sand masterpieces this weekend. The Seaside Sandfest continues through Sunday, September 17 on the Promenade at First Avenue.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the end of the weekend. A few more clouds will start to work their way into Oregon this weekend. Sunday will bring the cloudiest of the conditions as temperatures remain in the mid-60s.

The Seaside Sandfest 2023 will feature eight world-class sculptors who will build large sand sculptures. Your only chance to see these sculptures is this weekend. The creations will be flattened in the sand by Monday.