PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a distressed swimmer trapped between a jagged cliffside and the incoming tide at Ecola State Park on Mother’s Day.

USCG Pacific Northwest said that a rescue swimmer from Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District initially swam out to the woman, who was stranded along a small shoreline near Indian Beach. Video of the rescue shows the woman backed against the cliff by the incoming tide as the USCG helicopter arrived on scene.

Video of the rescue provided by the USCG shows the helicopter crew airlifting the woman and the rescue swimmer to safety. The woman and the rescue swimmer were returned to dry land and reported to be in stable condition.

Watch the footage in the video player above.