PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A potentially deadly sneaker wave was caught on camera as it surged up the beach and splashed onlookers at the Barview Jetty near Rockaway Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Oregon Coast resident Ann Harper told KOIN 6 News that a group of people were watching large waves crash offshore from the jetty parking lot at 12:47 p.m. when the sneaker wave occurred.

“The people were standing on the edge of the parking area,” Harper said. “I was a bit worried for their safety as I felt they were too close to the water. A few of them had been on the rocks earlier. I try to stay further back just in case.”

Meteorologist National Weather Service Rebecca Muessle confirmed with KOIN 6 News that the wave captured on video was a sneaker wave. The weather service issued a High Surf Advisory for the Oregon and Washington Coasts Thursday with monstrous 30-foot breakers and sneaker waves in the forecast.

Beachgoers are strongly encouraged to avoid jetties, headlands and ocean logs Thursday as sneaker waves can quickly run up the beach past the shoreline and surprise victims and sweep them into the icy water.

“Cold water immersion can be dangerous, even deadly,” the NWS states. “There can be 10 to 20 minutes of small waves right before a sneaker wave strikes. Logs on the beach are wet, extremely heavy, and can weigh hundreds of pounds. Yet a single sneaker wave can lift and roll these logs further up the beach, as well as roll them back down the beach, knocking over or pinning unsuspecting beachgoers.”