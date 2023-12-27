PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon beachgoers are advised to use caution near the surf line as stormy December weather has flooded some of Oregon’s beaches with potentially deadly logs.

Bullards Beach State Park manager Nick Schoeppner told KOIN 6 News that the logs can weigh thousands of pounds.

“It’s pretty typical to see more wood debris on beaches after major rain events,” Schoeppner said. “Rivers swell with all the rain, which washes more debris down that is then pushed back up on beaches by wave action. As noted, logs can pose a hazard as only a few inches of water can move logs weighing several tons.”

A massive, burned-out log washed ashore Nelscott Beach south of Lincoln City. (Photo courtesy of Oregon resident Margo)

Scenes captured by Oregon residents like Nancy Bailey (see video) show huge logs washed ashore in areas of Bandon and Lincoln City this week. Oregon State Parks spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton said that the added debris can be especially dangerous during seasonal king tides, which can flood beaches, trails and parking lots. Oregon’s next king tides are scheduled to occur from Jan. 11-13 and Feb. 8-10 in 2024.

“When there is debris on the beach such as logs, king tides can be even more hazardous,” Knowlton said. “It’s important for visitors to stay clear of the water and watch from a high vantage point away from cliff edges.”