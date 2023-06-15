The dog and her owner were reunited on Wednesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday night, Coast Guard crews saved a German Shepard that accidentally tumbled down a cliff on the Oregon Coast.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, the rescue happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. They say the Cannon Beach Fire Department asked USCG’s Sector Columbia River to assist a female dog who had fallen 300 feet down a cliff located in Ecola State Park and landed on the beach with injuries.

Visitors can only access that particular area of the beach by plummeting down from the hiking trail, according to officials.

USCG reports that an Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew responded to the assistance request, and arrived on the scene around 8:20 p.m. After rescuing the dog, crews helped the pup reunite with her owner in the Ecola State Park parking lot.

Officials released a video of the rescue mission. You can watch the full footage above, but USCG notes that the timestamp does not factor in daylight saving time.