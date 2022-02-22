Video: Herd of elk takes a stroll on the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast

The animals were seen last weekend

A woman caught a herd of elk on camera having a good time in a neighborhood on the Oregon coast. (Courtesy Photo: Laurie Kelley)

GEARHART, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman caught a herd of elk on camera having a good time in a neighborhood on the Oregon coast.

Laurie Kelley sent a video and photos to KOIN 6 News of the herd right near the shoreline in Gearhart. Kelley said there were about 20 animals in the herd on Sunday.

In the photos, the elk are seen walking on neighborhood streets and yards.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife advises people to never feed deer or elk because it is “bad for them and creates problems for you and your neighbors.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

