PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a 45-year-old man with heart-attack-like symptoms from a 900-foot cargo ship located 60 miles off the coast of Astoria on the morning of June 4.

The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest station said that the medevac helicopter crew flew the man to waiting paramedics who ultimately took the man to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.

Video of the rescue provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows that the victim was conscious when he was loaded into the rescue helicopter. The man’s condition is not known at this time.