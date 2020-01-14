1  of  26
Vigils planned for Portland kids swept into Pacific Ocean

Oregon Coast

Lola Stiles was 7, William Stiles was 4

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overwhelming outpouring of support for a family whose 2 children were swept out to the Pacific Ocean will be on display at a vigil Wednesday night in Manzanita.

The father, Jeremy Stiles, 47, is recovering from hypothermia at Seaside Hospital. Their daughter Lola, 7, died at a hospital, while the body of 4-year-old William has not been recovered.

They were walking along a beach trail when a sneaker wave came up and pulled them into the ocean.

Wednesday

The Wednesday vigil is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.

Thursday

There is also a Montavilla Community vigil set for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Vestal Elementary, the school Lola attended.

Everyone is welcome. Organizers ask attendees to wear purple, because that was the children’s favorite color.

A family-posted GoFundMe page has received more than 1500 donations from individuals, businesses and corporations as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

