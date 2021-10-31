Watch: Massive pumpkin takes a dive in Seaside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A giant pumpkin made a huge splash in Seaside Saturday, and it was all for a local cause.

The Seaside Aquarium hosted a pumpkin drop.

Participants in the drop could purchase either a duck or beaver floaty toy to put in an inflatable pool of water on the beach. The huge pumpkin was then dropped into the pool and the toy that flew the farthest from the force won.

Proceeds from the toy purchases went to the Seaside Downtown Development Association.

The 1,338-pound pumpkin was grown in Mulino by Jim Sherwood.

A giant pumpkin drop held in Seaside on Oct. 30, 2021 benefitted the Seaside Downtown Development Association. Photo courtesy TiffanyBoothe/SeasideAquarium

After the drop, officials determined a duck flew the farthest. It went 121 feet and the person who purchased the duck won $300.

Seaside also held a street fair, trunk or treating and a witches paddle to accompany the pumpkin event.