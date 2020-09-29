Water advisory issued for Seaside Beach due to heightened bacteria

An aerial view of the beach at Seaside on August 5, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials are advising beach-goers to avoid direct contact with the water at Seaside Beach.

Citing higher-than-normal bacteria levels in the ocean water, the Oregon Health Authority issued a public health advisory for Seaside Beach on Tuesday. Until the advisory is lifted, everyone — especially children and older adults — should avoid direct contact with the water. The high levels of bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses, officials say.

Avoid nearby creeks or pools of water on the beach as well. This heightened bacteria level can be caused by a number of factors, including stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.

Officials still encourage people to participate in other recreational activities on the beach that allow all people and pets to steer clear of any water contact.