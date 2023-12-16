PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whale whale whale…would you look at the time. It looks like Oregon State Parks’ annual Winter Whale Watch is right around the corner.

For one week in December, 15 spots along the coast will be open to visitors at the peak of whale watching season. The sites will feature trained volunteers to share information and answer questions as thousands of gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters.

According to Oregon Parks and Recreation, these sites are some of the best for spotting whales on the Oregon Coast. In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that 14,500 gray whales swam the route last year.

“We really enjoy sharing the experience with visitors,” Park Ranger Peter McBride said, “It’s been a tradition at Oregon State Parks for more than 40 years.”

The sites will be open from Wednesday, Dec. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 31. Volunteers will be available at the sites daily between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additionally, the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

A map of the available sites is listed on Oregon State Parks’ website. Photos and videos can be shared to social media using #OregonStateParks and #ORWhaleWatch23.

Those interested in volunteering for this year’s Winter Whale Watch can also contact Oregon Whale Watch’s website.