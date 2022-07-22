NEWPORT, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to enjoy the great outdoors this summer, an event on the Oregon coast will bring you closer to one of the largest mammals on earth.

The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society is hosting the ninth annual Summer Whale Watch Weekend on July 30 and 31, at Boiler Bay State Park, in Depoe Bay. Volunteers with the chapter, along with “certified naturalists,” will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day to help people watch for whales and other wildlife.

They will also provide information on dolphins, porpoises and their habitats.

“No worries about seasickness, this is an eco-friendly shore-based whale watch,” said the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society in an announcement. “You can observe the whales in their natural habitat without causing a disturbance.”

People can learn what a cetacean is, the differences between a dolphin and a porpoise and much more. The chapter wants people to know this is a family-friendly event that is free, open to the public and fun for all ages.

“The most frequently observed cetaceans along the Oregon Coast are gray whales. Learn about the Pacific Coast Feeding Group of gray whales and the myth of resident whales,” ACS said. “Whales are facing many threats and some species and populations are on the verge of extinction. Learn how you can make a difference wherever you live in the world. Join us for a fun and educational weekend.”

The group does require attendees to follow current CDC, state and local guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19.