What’s that smell? Tillamook Courthouse still closed

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KOIN) — Oooh, ooh, that smell.

The Tillamook County Courthouse, closed since Friday, remains closed through Tuesday because of an odd odor.

The courthouse was closed mid-afternoon Friday in what was called a precautionary measure after the smell was noticed. Authorities then said the building will remain closed until “the odor can be identified and deemed safe.”

“We did have a civilian company come out and test to see what the chemical might be,” said Director of Emergency Management Gordon McCraw. “They’ve given us the results and we are evaluating that now to determine what the next steps are.”

Authorities now said the courthouse will stay closed through Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution,” but are hoping it’ll reopen soon.

“Hopefully, if everything comes out okay we can open Friday but there is no way of knowing until all the facts are determined,” McCraw said.

In the meantime, all Circuit Court operations will be conducted in a building at 6225 Officers Row in Tillamook between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The main courthouse phone number remains in operation: 503.842.2596.

