Denali Cox, 34, was taken to a jail in Maui and is awaiting extradition back to Oregon, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Pelican Brewing employee was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly robbed the restaurant before moving to Hawaii, Lincoln City police said.

Denali Cox, 34, was taken to a jail in Maui and is awaiting extradition back to Oregon, officials said. She was charged with aggravated theft and filing a false police report.

According to police, officers responded to the Pelican Brewing Company restaurant around 9 a.m. on July 31 after receiving a report from Cox, who was an employee at the time, saying she was robbed at the restaurant.

Cox allegedly said that she was taking a deposit from the restaurant to the bank when a suspect assaulted her and stole a bag containing a large amount of money and receipts before fleeing on foot.

However, when police began to investigate the incident, they said they were unable to substantiate the report, claiming that it was a ruse by Cox to steal from the brewery.

A Lincoln County Grand Jury reviewed the incident on Sept. 28 and issued an indictment for the arrest of Cox, who had moved to Maui two days before the reported robbery, authorities said.

Lincoln City police say Cox was taken into custody after they contacted Maui law enforcement to inform them about the warrant for her arrest.