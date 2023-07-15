Lost Creek State Park near Newport as seen on their website, July 15, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-foot cabin cruiser yacht ran aground near Newport on Friday night and the man aboard said he stole the boat from Florence, Oregon, the US Coast Guard told KOIN 6 News.

The call to the Coast Guard came in around 8:30 p.m., officials said. There were reports a man jumped off the yacht but when first responders got there, they found the man in what they described as “an altered state.”

Authorities said the man — who has not been publicly identified — admitted he stole the boat from Florence, then fell asleep. When he woke up, he said, he was on shore.

No one else was on the boat, which was found near Lost Creek State Park, about 7 miles south of Newport. The distance between Florence and Newport is about 50 miles on land.

The Coast Guard is keeping an eye on any possible contamination from when the yacht ran aground. The owner of the yacht is working with a salvage company to retrieve the boat, the Coast Guard told KOIN 6 News.

It’s unclear where the man who allegedly stole the boat is at this time.