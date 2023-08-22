PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Lee Asher had a meteoric rise as an animal rescue professional, going from living out of an RV several years ago to being able to purchase a $4.8 million house last year in the Salem area.

Asher’s dual roles leading an Estacada-based nonprofit organization while making millions of dollars as a social media influencer has drawn the attention of Oregon’s Department of Justice officials who say that Asher is still needing to address “delinquencies” related to his nonprofit status.

“As you are probably aware, Mr. Asher has a very active social media presence,” Oregon DOJ Chief Investigator Douglas W. Pearson wrote to Asher’s attorney in April. “In many of his videos, he discusses funding coming from his for-profit company to The Asher House, as well as representing that the organization has several employees. Obviously, we are quite concerned that an organization receiving substantial funding and employing several employees has never filed proper reports with our office, the IRS or the California AG’s Office.”

During an interview on Aug. 22 with Pamplin Media Group, Asher and his attorney said that they are working as quickly as possible to address DOJ concerns.

“I didn’t buy the house with nonprofit funds, and I used my own money for that,” Asher said. “I have nothing to hide whatsoever, and I don’t need nonprofit funds to fund anything personal, since I have successful businesses.”

