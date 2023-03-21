The buds begin to blossom on the cherry trees near the Oregon State Capitol Tuesday, March 28, 2006, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Oregonians don’t have to book a pricey flight to Japan to see the cherry blossoms in action

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late winter weather has postponed cherry blossom season in Oregon, but when the trees do begin to bloom, one travel site says two Oregon cities are among the best places to watch it all unfold.

Travel discovery platform TripsToDiscover named the 14 Best Places to See Cherry Blossoms in Spring in mid-March, just in time for the usual start of cherry blossom season.

The site says Japan’s sakura, or cherry blossom, season is the most popular across the world — which makes sense considering cherry blossoms are considered to be the unofficial national flower.

But Oregonians don’t have to book a pricey flight to Japan to see the flower in action.

According to TripsToDiscover, the state capitol is a prime location for cherry blossom viewing. Salem is known as the “Cherry City,” as there were once cherry tree orchards across the town.

In 2017, Oregon lawmakers used Senate Bill 146 to declare the third Saturday in March as Salem’s “Cherry Blossom Day.” The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department also hosts the annual “Yozakura,” or night viewings of the cherry blossoms, at the State Capitol State Park in celebration of the spring event.

“Throughout most of March local businesses will be holding their own special events while the festival offers the chance to enjoy a traditional Japanese ceremony, learn origami and calligraphy, view authentic kimonos, and more,” TripsToDiscover added.

Portland was the second Oregon destination included on the list.

The travel site says the Rose City is full of blooming trees that you can find between the Burnside and Steel bridges, at the Portland Japanese Garden, Washington Park, Hoyt Arboretum and the Japanese American Historical Plaza located in Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Vancouver, B.C., Macon, Ga., and Seattle were among the other North American cities named on TripsToDiscover’s list.