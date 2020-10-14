Oregon Historical Society to reopen days after riot destruction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Historical Society will reopen on Wednesday after rioters vandalized the building on Sunday.

Despite all the destruction from Sunday night’s “Day of Rage” riot, officials with the OHS tell us they are still planning on reopening as they planned. While the building is currently boarded up due to the extensive damage to the windows at the front entrance, visitors can still safely enter.

Since the damage was done, OHS says they’ve been thankful for the community’s support in the form of calls, emails, visits and donations.

Kerry Tymchuk, Director of the Oregon Historical Society, said though a majority of the collection of artifacts and other historical heirloom items were not damaged, an African-American heritage, bicentennial quilt was taken and later found several blocks away. Tymchuk said the quilt was “very wet” but was hopeful it could be displayed again, calling it a “priceless piece of history.”

The 1970s quilt was sewn by 15 black women from Portland who entrusted it to the museum’s care. It will no longer be on display this month — as crews work to restore it.

The current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. On Sunday, the building is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Oregon Historical Society, visit their website.