PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Humane Society has something that’ll make your ears perk up: Their Portland campus will offer half-price pups over Memorial Day weekend.

Dozens of dogs and puppies will be available for adoption from May 26-28, and all adoptions include up-to-date vaccines, spay/neuter and microchip services, and a certificate for a free health exam.

“OHS is full of wonderful dogs and puppies who need loving homes,” said Eleena Fikhman, director of adoptions. “Summer can be a great time to adopt as many of us have more free time to spend with a new canine family member.”

Those interested in adopting can visit OHS or view pets online and schedule an appointment.

The campus is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but is closed Monday for Memorial Day.