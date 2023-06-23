PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Kittens abound at the Oregon Humane Society – and adult cats too! That’s why the shelter is waiving adoption fees for adult cats for three days, hoping to make room for more kittens they expect will come in this summer.

From Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, owners can bring home a new cat for free from the Oregon Humane Society’s Salem and Portland campuses.

Adoption fees will only be waived for adult cats 1 year or older.

The Oregon Humane Society said 100 kittens are scheduled to arrive at the Portland campus this week. That’s in addition to the 317 kittens the humane society is already caring for.

In Salem, they’re caring for more than 100 kittens.

“Adult cats make wonderful companions,” said Eleena Fikhman, director of adoptions at Oregon Humane Society. “We are hoping our community will consider adopting a cat this weekend so we can open up space to help as many kittens in need as possible.”

There are dozens of adult cats available for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society in Salem, including one named Percy who has been waiting at the shelter since May 30.

The Oregon Humane Society is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Salem, adoptions are done by walk-in only. In Portland, they are done by appointment, with same-day appointments for walk-ins.

All pets available for adoption are up to date on their vaccines, have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and come with a certificate for a free health exam with participating veterinarians.