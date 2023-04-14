PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of Oregon workers will see a boost in their paychecks this July as the state’s minimum wages increases.

According to Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson, minimum wage earners will receive these rates on July 1:

Standard Minimum Wage: $14.20 per hour

Portland Metro Minimum Wage: $15.45 per hour

Non-Urban Minimum Wage: $13.20 per hour

The current standard minimum wage rate is $13.50, and stipulations maintain that Portland metro minimum wage workers must earn $1.25 more than the standard minimum wage while non-urban minimum wage workers must earn $1.00 less.

According to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, the law requires an adjustment to the minimum wage to be calculated no later than April 30 every year.

The bureau says it expects the increase to positively impact consumer spending and boost the economy: “Raising the minimum wage can increase worker productivity, reduce absenteeism, and strengthen recruitment and retention of employees, which is a critical component of addressing Oregon’s workforce shortage.”