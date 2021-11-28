Oregon museums hope to draw shoppers on ‘Museum Store Sunday’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Museum stores around the U.S. are trying to make themselves known during a week when so many people are out shopping for holiday gifts. The Oregon Historical Society and the Portland art museum are no exception.

Between Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, museums are squeezing in “Museum Store Sunday.”

About 1,700 stores inside museums across the country celebrated with special discounts.

“We’re so grateful to the community for helping the museum survive during the pandemic, for supporting us, and we’re so grateful to be able to welcome people back into the museum during this holiday season,” said Ian Gillingham from the Portland Art Museum.

“For the Oregon Historical Society, you can go through our exhibits and really scratch the surface on a bunch of different pieces of history through our exhibits. Come visit our store, you can browse the thousand titles we have in our museum store and really go in depth on any of those topics,” said Rachel Randles from the Oregon Historical Society.

The Portland Japanese Garden, Rice Museum of Rocks and Minerals and the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum also took part in Museum Store Sunday.