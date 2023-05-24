The strike authorization vote comes after 'contentious' negotiations with the hospital system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following eight months of “contentious” negotiations with Providence management, 1,400 nurses at two Providence facilities are voting on whether a strike is their next move.

On Tuesday evening, the Oregon Nurses Association announced that health care workers at the Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence Seaside Hospital were going to initiate a strike authorization vote.

If the majority approves, union leaders can officially announce a strike against what nurses say are the hospital system’s unfair labor practices.

According to ONA, nurses have been bargaining for more staffing to prevent burnout, additional paid leave to offset the vacation time used for illnesses, wage increases to help with the nurse turnover and better health benefits.

“We’ve been telling Providence for years that the wage and benefit package they are offering isn’t retaining staff, and they simply refuse to listen,” Providence Portland RN and bargaining unit chair Richard Botterill said. “If Providence doesn’t change course or address short-staffing, nurses will continue to leave the bedside, the quality of patient care will suffer, and Providence will let down our community.”

Progress has been made at each bargaining table, according to Providence. The hospital system says the strike authorization votes are the latest attempts to prolong a meaningful discussion and therefore defer pay raises and expanded benefits for valued nurses.

“When it comes to negotiations, Providence Portland and Providence Seaside believe that talking solves more than walking,” Providence said in a statement. “We are eager to continue the dialogue with ONA at both locations as we work tirelessly toward finding a mutually agreeable resolution.”

Portland nurses will begin casting their votes on Wednesday, May 24, and Seaside nurses on Thursday, May 25. The votes close on Sunday, June 4.

Providence says their facilities will still provide compassionate care for patients as the conversation with nurses continues.