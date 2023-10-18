PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – New bee license plates supporting pollinator research will be available to Oregonians starting Nov. 1, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.

Oregon State University worked with a young artist to design the “Pollinator Paradise” plates, featuring the native-managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee in a field of red clover.

The license plate was designed by 16-year-old Marek Stanton, a high school student at Summit Learning Charter School in Estacada. Stanton has a lifelong love of art and color and is also a skilled entomologist.

The plates will have a $40 surcharge at first issuance and at every two-year renewal, with a portion of the proceeds going to pollinator research at Oregon State University’s Department of Horticulture, the Oregon DMV said.

The university exceeded the Oregon DMV’s demand of selling 3,000 vouchers for the plates to show there was enough demand.

The new plates will be available at DMV offices and some auto dealers, ODOT said. Oregonians can also apply for the plates online or by mail. Those who bought a prepaid voucher can submit it with their application instead of the surcharge at the DMV office.