PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon ranked among the top 10 most generous states in the U.S., according to GoFundMe’s 2023 Year in Help report.

Oregon was ranked the ninth most generous state supporting individuals, causes, and fundraisers on the platform.

GoFundMe highlighted notable Oregon fundraisers in 2023 including a campaign raising funds for Washington County Deputy Charles Dozé and his family after he was injured on-duty in a Tualatin shooting, a campaign to help the owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack — who was hospitalized after an unprovoked attack — and a fundraiser to save a nurse’s life after a Glioblastoma diagnosis.

According to the report, over 30 million people gave or received help through GoFundMe in 2023, noting increased demand amid societal shifts.

For example, GoFundMe saw fundraisers for school lunch debt increase 4.5 times in 2023 after the end of pandemic-era meal programs. Additionally, the platform saw fundraisers for student loan debt increase by 40% as payment forgiveness ended.

Vermont was ranked the number one most generous state, followed by Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Rounding out the top 10 list, Hawaii ranked sixth, followed by Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, and New York.