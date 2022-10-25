PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple student walkouts reportedly took place across the state on Tuesday in support of Measure 114.

The walkouts took place one day after another school shooting killed two people at a high school in St. Louis. The walkouts were reportedly led by Juniper Rock, a 16-year-old high school student from Redmond.

Rook joined March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg on Monday for a press advisory supporting Measure 114.

“Passing Measure 114 is the next step to creating a safer world for my generation,” Rook said.

Hogg claims that laws similar to Measure 114 save lives.

“They’ve been found to be constitutional and they’ve been proven to be effective. We know this because if every single state had the same gun death rate as Massachusetts, there would be 27,000 less people that die every year,” he said.

Additionally, multiple Oregon teachers issued a statement in support of Measure 114 in response to the recent shooting at Jefferson High School.

That statement said, in part, that “every shooting underscores the real danger facing all of us as gun violence is far too common in today’s society. We shouldn’t accept a world where students, parents, and educators are forced to deal with the trauma that the next Columbine, Sandy Hook, Thurston, Umpqua Community College, Parkland, or Uvalde could be tomorrow or next month or next year.”