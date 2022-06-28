PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the body of a mobility scooter and wheels like a tank, the Action Trackchair could be the solution to allowing people with mobility challenges more access to the great outdoors.

Several groups in Oregon are working together to make these chairs available for people to borrow.

Oregon Parks Forever announced Monday that it’s partnering with David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems and American Legion Post 158 to create 10 additional locations where people can pick up and use the electric, all-terrain wheelchairs.

The first of these new chairs will be available to borrow from the American Legion Post 158 in Tigard.

Anyone who wishes to use it can make a reservation on DavidsChair.org and bring a vehicle with a trailer hitch to the site to take the chair wherever they’d like to go.

“These chairs will provide a new freedom for a mobility-challenged park visitor — to get off the pavement and out into nature,” Oregon Parks Forever wrote in a press release. “With increased accessibility to trails, lakes, rivers and beaches, through demanding conditions like sand, snow and mud, mobility-impaired visitors will be able to participate in activities never-before possible.”

Anyone with a mobility impairment that requires them to use a wheelchair, scooter, walker, cane or crutches will be able to use the chair.

Over the next couple of years, Oregon Parks Forever, David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems and American Legion Post 158 will work together to find more sites to host the Action Trackchairs. They plan to have them available at more American Legion locations, Veterans of Foreign War Locations and tourism sites along the Oregon coast and Interstate 5 corridor.

Before the Action Trackchair was brought to Tigard, the closest chair to the Portland metro area was located in Medford.